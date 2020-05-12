New program works to help all businesses safely reopen and operate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus Health System is now offering a free resource to all businesses to help them safely reopen and operate during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Work Well" program is starting up this week, establishing resources and safety guidelines for business owners and employees, regardless of business size or prior history working with Aspirus.

“The "Work Well" program is our commitment to our employers that are currently working and those that are coming back to work," Asprius System Director of Business Donna Owens said. "To make certain they have the resources and tools for their employees, their visitors, and their guests to ensure a safe and productive environment.”

A website will also be created this week with a list of tools, resources, checklists, posters, and quick links to state health services.

Some of the measures within the program that businesses can implement include distancing employees before they enter the workplace, asking specific health related questions and taking temperatures upon entry.

“Other features include making certain their employees understand proper hand washing techniques to social distancing within the workplace.. to staggering their breaks.”

If you're interested in more information on free webinars this week as well as general information, you can click here or email businesshealth@aspirus.org.