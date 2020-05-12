How the primary impacted this special election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Seventh Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday looked different than other elections in Northern Wisconsin.

Voters spoke to poll workers through plastic screens, stood six feet apart while waiting in lines, and made their voices heard.

About half of voters sent in absentee ballots, according to Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood.

She said this election went smoothly, which was the result of planning and experience, unlike the primary election.

An order from the Governor, resistance from legislatures, and an ongoing legal battle left people confused. "We didn't know what to expect," said Chief Inspector Tanya Pagel.

On the day of the primary election, poll workers and clerks came together to put precautions into place where they could.

Clerk Trueblood would call it a "learning experience."

Tuesday, polling places had hand washing stations outside, clear marks to practice social distancing, plastic shields made by local municipalities, and hand sanitizer supplied by the state.

Combine that with a clear, unchanging deadline for absentee ballots, and Trueblood said, "it's a little bit easier."