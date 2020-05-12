Hmong business owner expresses fear of closing during Safer at Home order

Wausau, Wis (WAOW) - Christine's in Wausau is a restaurant and bar known for authentic Hmong cuisine and culture, but now it's been sitting empty for almost two months.

"It's a Hmong staple in Wausau where they call home," said Christine Vang the owner.

Christine's in Wausau is one of the many small businesses that don't how what tomorrow will bring.

"We are staying afloat but barely getting by," Vang said.

Vang can't afford to keep the restaurant open for a full week, so she had to adjust by only offering carryout four days a week instead. Her businesses in Oshkosh had to close due to less demand.

"I spent quire a few nights crying and being stressed out not knowing what is going to happen and I don't know if this continues if we are going to be able to come out of this," Vang said.

It's been almost two months since she has had to adjust to the Safer at Home order.

"A lot of anxiety for bars and restaurants and for a lot of small businesses like myself we are holding our breath," she said.

Many Americans lost their job due to the pandemic and Vang said even though she knows her restaurant means a lot for the Hmong community in Wausau, times are tough for everyone.

"People can't afford to really eat out or buy drinks not only does that affect our sales but it affects everything," Vang said.

She hopes to hold on for a few more weeks and slowly adjust to reality again.

Vang said even if they are able to open back up when the Safer at Home order is lifted, they will limit their capacity to 25 percent to help keep everyone safe.