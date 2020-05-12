 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

2:10 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Adams

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 28 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

