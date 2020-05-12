Freeze Warning until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until TUE 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…FREEZE WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL 8 AM THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 20 to 30 degrees continuing
through 8 AM.
* WHERE…Much of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and
western, central, and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&