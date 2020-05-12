Freeze Warning until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FREEZE WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL 8 AM THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 20 to 30 degrees continuing

through 8 AM.

* WHERE…Much of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and

western, central, and southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing

&&