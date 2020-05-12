Former Pacelli teacher sentenced for sexual assault charges

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) -- A former teacher at Pacelli High School in Stevens Point has been sentenced for charges of sending a student inappropriate messages through the social media app Snapchat that implied he wanted to get drunk and have sexual contact with her.

Bryant Marcus White has been ordered to serve probation and complete a sex offender counseling program while on probation for the charges. He could be released from probation early after two years if he completes the program.

He's also been given a four-month jail sentence which was imposed but stayed, meaning he does not have to report to jail immediately but will have to serve the sentence if he does violate the terms of his probation. Should he have to serve the sentence, he will be eligible for Huber privileges for work, counseling, and any other reason the sheriff deems fit.

The sentence also includes a restraining order against the victim, court costs, and costs associated with submitting a DNA sample. White will be allowed to have contact with his own children.

The court found White guilty after he entered a no contest plea.

Several students had accused White of saying inappropriate things during his four years as a teacher and coach at the school. He was fired for violating the school's policy on sexual misconduct among staff.