Flyover scheduled to thank central Wisconsin health care workers

Flyover scheduled to thank central Wisconsin health care workersNew
The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing is planning a flyover Tuesday to pay tribute to works on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is happening all across the state as well as multiple locations in north central Wisconsin.
Four F-16 Fighter Falcons will fly over Waupaca, Wausau and Marshfield.
Scheduled times for flyover:
- Waupaca, 6:23-6:33 p.m. (WI Veteran's Home at King)
- Wausau, 6:31-6:41 p.m. (Aspirus Wausau Hospital)
- Marshfield, 6:35-6:45 (Marshfield Medical Center)