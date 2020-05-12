Cranberry Blossom Festival canceled

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) -- The annual Cranberry Blossom Festival in Wisconsin Rapids is cancelled for 2020.

The organizing committee met on Monday and decided to call off all festival activities until next summer. The events were planned for June 18th through June 21st.

The committee decided that rescheduling events into the late summer would have been impossible, since many events depend on volunteers. The festival is funding, in part, by local businesses which have been closed for most of the spring.

The festival is scheduled to return June 17th to 20th 2021.