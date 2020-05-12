Cole Caufield hungry for more in second year with Badgers

On Monday, the Big Ten named Wisconsin Badger freshman and Stevens Point native Cole Caufield freshman of the year.

Tuesday, Caufield spoke with News 9 about his first year with the team, and what he expects as he heads back to Madison for a second year.

Even though he landed on the first team All-Big Ten team and was also named scoring champion, Caufield says he has a lot more to prove in his sophomore campaign.

"For me, I want to take over, I want to dominate and do the same thing, just increase my points. And being a leader. That's the biggest thing I want to improve on is becoming a guy that people can rely on in all situations, and be a voice in the locker room that guys can look to when times aren't so good," Caufield said via Zoom.

He says his goal is play a much bigger role in year two.

"The goal for me is I want to play on the PK too and the last couple minutes, just take a bigger role than I did last year. Just playing without the puck, just hunting rather than watching the puck, attacking more and holding the puck on my stick a little longer, trying to make plays," he said.

Caufield has all that in mind after he decided to forgo a season with the Montreal Canadiens, who drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft.

"Looking back at last year, I think I had a good year, I think I have a lot more to prove and a lot more to do for this team. I think the best thing for me was to come back another year, get faster, stronger, and dominate more and be more of a leader and take this team to the next level," he said.

As for how he's keeping his skills sharp during this pandemic, Caufield says he's gone back to his childhood roots at his Stevens Point area home.

"Off the ice stuff is just as important.I usually use a golf ball, makes your hands go a little faster than a puck. Just setting up stuff to go around, probably the biggest part for me. Doing tricks in the driveway, doing stuff we did a long time ago when we were kids. It's been a lot of fun so far."