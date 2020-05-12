Blue skies today, grey skies tomorow

Today: Sunny and cool.

High: 55 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear and a bit frosty.

Low: 31 Wind: Becoming calm

Wednesday: Clouding up with an 80% chance of showers later in the afternoon. A bit breezy

High: 57 Wind: SE 10-20

We are still waiting for some “warm” Spring weather and it looks like we will have to wait a little longer. The weather will be okay for the rest of the week, but temps will not rise above normal until next week.

Enjoy the sunny weather for today. After a very chilly start to the day, high temps will warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon, just a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. The winds will be lighter, out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. With clear skies tonight, low temps will once again drop down into the 20 in the Northwoods and it will likely be a little frosty around central Wisconsin as well.

A weak low pressure system moving in from the west will bring more clouds for Wednesday and eventually a chance of showers. The showers will likely not develop in earnest until late in the afternoon. The wet weather will then linger Wednesday night into at least Thursday morning, before tapering off Thursday afternoon. With more clouds on Wednesday, temps will remain cool. Highs will be stuck in the 50s. On Thursday the mercury should warm up into the low to mid 60s.

Friday could be one of the best days of the week with partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Another low pressure system will approach Wisconsin from the southwest over the weekend. This means a 40% chance of rain or a few thundershowers Saturday afternoon and evening and some of the wet weather might linger into early Sunday. Otherwise, there will be more clouds than sun and highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. If the rain clears out quickly on Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon could end up pretty nice.

Next week is when we will have much warmer weather. Under partly cloudy skies, highs should rise into the low 70s on Monday and could reach the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 12-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1982 - A late season snowstorm struck the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies. The storm produced 46 inches of snow at Coal Creek Canyon, located near Boulder. (David Ludlum)