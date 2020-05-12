Aspirus announces COVID antibody testing effective immediately

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus hospital systems has announced they plan to begin offering serology (antibody) testing for COVID 19, effective immediately.

Testing will be available daily, with results issued within 24 hours after the sample arrives at Aspirus' Wausau lab.

“Aspirus is committed to getting companies back to business and patients back to receiving excellent, compassionate health care,” said Aspirus System Laboratory Services Director Deakin Washatko. “Fast access to reliable, high-quality tests is essential for health care systems. The antibody test is an important next step in the fight against COVID-19.”

Antibody tests - as the name suggests - look for the presence of antibodies, proteins made in response to an infection. An antibody can determine if a person had previously had any infection - including COVID 19.

If you think you need a serology test, Aspirus urges you to reach out to your doctor for recommendation.