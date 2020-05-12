Area bridal shop reopens with new safety measures in place

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After Governor Evers lifted some restrictions for retail shops to slowly begin opening, many businesses throughout the state have implemented new safety measure to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

Elegant Occasions, a bridal shop in the Rib Mountain area, reopened on Tuesday with several new safety measures in place.

The owner, Greta Wood, said a maximum of five customers will be allowed in the store at a time by appointment only. Brides are only allowed to bring in a plus one, and the store is also doing virtual appointments.

They've also implemented sneeze guards, several hand sanitizing stations, disinfecting spray for garments after they've been tried on, and extra cleaning to fitting rooms.

"We can’t be in the fitting rooms with the bride anymore, but If they bring somebody with we can briefly train them on how to properly put the dresses on, zip up, and kind of consult from six feet away,” Wood said.

The store will soon be putting down markers on the floor to remind people to maintain social distancing. If for some reason customers and employees have to be a bit closer, everyone will be required to wear masks. Sections of the shop will also be "one-way" to prevent people from crossing paths in a close manner.