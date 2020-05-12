Tom Tiffany wins the 7th Congressional District

(WAOW) -- Republican Tom Tiffany has won the seat to Wisconsin's 7th Congressional district after a special election May 12. For the first time since September– after an impeachment and a pandemic– residents will again have representation in D.C.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday 99 percent of precincts were reporting. Tiffany holding a 57% of the votes. His opponent, Democrat Tricia Zunker, with 43% of the vote.

An election during a pandemic of course presented challenges. Neither candidate held public watch parties.

Tiffany addressed supporters on Facebook Live following his win.

"Now it's a great privilege to be able to represent the people of the 7th Congressional district," Tiffany said. "I thought the 12th senate district was big, but this is big. I will do my very best to represent everybody in the 7th congressional district out in Washington D.C."

Tiffany continued on to thank former congressman Sean Duffy for his service to the district. Duffy stepped down from the seat in September, citing family reasons.

Meanwhile, Tricia Zunker's campaign highlighted "narrowed margins," in that she had more than 40 percent of votes in the district. A feat that hasn't been achieved by a house candidate since 2012.

"I ran on affordable health care, help for our small businesses and family farmers, and protecting our environment, and that message resonated with people throughout Northern Wisconsin,” said Tricia Zunker. “Despite a global pandemic and the lack of universal mail-in voting, we showed what can be done, and we laid the groundwork for this seat to turn blue in November.”

A couple of counties are reporting over a 50% voter turnout rate for the special election.

Vilas County reports 55% voter turnout, while Marathon County reports 51%.

Over 100,000 absentee ballots were requested for this election.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.