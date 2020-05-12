Administrator’s Contract With City Of Rhinelander Terminated

By Ken Krall (WXPR) -- After a 90 minute closed session Monday evening, the Rhinelander Common Council terminated the contract of City Administrator Daniel Guild. Guild has been on administrative leave shortly after an arrest March 8 by Oneida County following a months-long investigation into city records.

Guild's paid leave had been extended until Monday's meeting when his status was again to be discussed in closed session.

Council President Ryan Rossing announced the decision made in closed session...

"Pursuant to article 9 of the city administrator's contract with the City of Rhinelander, city code 2.01.23...I do hereby move we terminate Daniel Guild as city administrator without cause...."

The vote to terminate Guild's contract with the city was 8-0. Guild was hired as the city's fifth administrator in September 2018.

Mayor Chris Frederickson confirmed last week he had brought on former Wisconsin Rapids mayor Zach Vruwink as a 'consulting administrator'. Just prior to the vote to terminate Guild, the council voted to extend Vruwink in the administrator's role until June 30.

Guild is charged with one low-level felony count of Misconduct in Office-Fail To Perform Known Duty. He's scheduled to appear in Oneida County Court on June 11. His attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the charge.