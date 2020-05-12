115th Fighter Wing jets fly over Aspirus Hospital to say thank you

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard took part in a flyover across the state of Wisconsin as a way to say thank you to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four F-16 Falcons flew over Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, and the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King in Waupaca.

"While it is during routine training we did pick four pilots who had a spouse or significant other working in health care so it does have a personal touch for them to not only show appreciation to their spouse but to the entire state and co workers and citizens across Wisconsin," said Captain Leslie Westmont with the 115th Fighter Wing.

The first city the jets flew over was Kenosha around 5:48 this evening and they landed back in Madison around 7:30.