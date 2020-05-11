Wisconsin Attorney General’s office launches elder abuse hotline

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul along with Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources launched a hotline to report elder abuse on Monday.

The toll-free number for the hotline is 1-833-586-0107 and there is a website where people can report abuse as well as warning signs of the different types of abuse.

The Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline Program was created through a 440,000 dollar federal grant the Wisconsin Department of Justice was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime.

People who think they are a victim of abuse or know someone who is a victim are encouraged to call the hotline and

"First of all it is a very serious crime and we want to make sure that we are enforcing effectively and it can come in a variety of different forms including neglect of seniors it can involve intentional abuse it can involve financial abuse," Kaul said in an interview with News 9.

He adds that the hotline comes at a critical time with many people staying at home and that it is important to be aware of possible scams.