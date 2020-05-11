WI DOJ report: Wood Co. 2nd highest per capita rate of sex offenses in state

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- There were 109 victims of sex offenses in Wood County last year. That's up from 86 in 2018.

Those numbers put Wood Co. at the second highest per capita rate of sex offenses in the state. Eau Claire County had the highest per capita rate.

However, law enforcement said it's hard to pin down an exact reason for that increase.

"I couldn't speak on a specific trend we're seeing," said Sheriff Shawn Becker.

According to Wisconsin Department of Justice data, teens are most affected by sex crimes in Wood County.

In 2019, 46 of the victims were between the ages of 13 and 17. In that same year, there were 39 offenders in the same age range.

Sue Sippel, the executive director of the Family Center in Wisconsin Rapids, said the increase in reports could be due to an increase in education.

"We have, in 2019, been able to provide more prevention presentations in the schools," she said.

Both Sippel and Sheriff Becker think the increase in cases could also be due to an increased trust between victims, law enforcement and community partners.

"In looking at the data it just shows that people trust, and that we'll work with them and get through a really hard situation that they're going to have to live with for the rest of their lives," said Sheriff Becker.

If you are a victim of a sex crime, law enforcement officials encourage you to contact them.

You can also contact the Family Center at 715-421-1511, or you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.