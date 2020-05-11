USDA approves Wisconsin to accept SNAP benefits online

(WAOW) - On May 11, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced an approval of a request from Wisconsin to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.

The approval allows Wisconsin to expedite implementation of online purchasing with authorized SNAP retailers. The target start date will be announced at a later time.

SNAP online purchasing is already operational in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Oregon and Washington State. In addition to Wisconsin, 10 other states will implement online purchasing soon. Once implemented, this means more than half of households receiving SNAP will have access to online purchasing.

Currently Amazon and Walmart are the only authorized retailers in all states. State agencies, their third party processor and retailers are to work together to implement online purchasing with SNAP benefits.

Until online shopping is implemented in Wisconsin, the USDA recommends options already provided by retailers, like Pay at Pick-up. This is an option where SNAP cardholders shop online and pay for the purchase upon pickup at the retail location.

The Food and Nutrition Service and the USDA are working with state programs to make sure unique needs are met across the country and across the 15 nutrition assistance programs.

For more information visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/disaster/pandemic/covid-19