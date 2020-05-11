The YMCA is ready for summer camp

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Summer camp is something many kids and parents look forward to when school's out but amid this pandemic, there will be some changes.

The YMCA summer camp is still on but right now there are state regulations in place for social distancing and YMCA officials say they're prepared to handle it.

Each site has extra space to make sure counselors and campers are socially distant, all to ease parents' concerns while following CDC and state guidlines.

"There will be separate sanitation stations at each camp area so counselors can use it kids can use it, they won't share equipment they won't share playgrounds everyone will have their own spaces to really use so there's no cross-contamination there," said Stephanie Daniels, Associate Executive Director YMCA - Aspirus Branch.

She also says while camp will run as usual, the only thing they did cancel was Kinder Kubs in order to have more space for campers this summer.