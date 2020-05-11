The Grand Theater provides photo opportunity for graduating seniors
Wausau (WAOW)- The Grand Theater will be hosting photo opportunities for graduating seniors throughout the month of May.
While graduation ceremonies have been postponed, The Grand invites seniors to take their graduation photos under the marquee in front of the historic Grand Theater to commemorate this special milestone.
Messages on The Grand's marquee will recognize and congratulate seniors for their accomplishments.
The graduation messages will run continuously through May 31.