State says Drive-through graduations do not comply with Evers’ orders

(WAOW) -- Seniors looking forward to drive-through graduation should expect a change in plans.

The Department of Public Instruction recommends against in-person graduations.

In an April release, the department listed what schools can and can't do when it comes to graduation:

" Do not host a drive-thru graduation ceremony . Even though students would stay in their cars, this is still considered a gathering and does not comply with the Governor’s Orders.

. Even though students would stay in their cars, this is still considered a gathering and does not comply with the Governor’s Orders. Do not host a driving parade through town . Even though students would stay in their cars, this is still considered a gathering and does not comply with the Governor’s Orders.

. Even though students would stay in their cars, this is still considered a gathering and does not comply with the Governor’s Orders. Do not have your students come to school to get their diploma. Consider mailing diplomas home to students."

Northland Pines School District sent out a release on Monday morning, changing their drive-thru graduation to an online ceremony.

District Administrator Scott Foster said, " it's not really the law or the rules but doing what's best for our students and their families."

He noted that students and families are going to want to get out of their cars and give hugs. He said it's not like a drive in where no one knows each other.

Instead, seniors and staff are working on a virtual way to celebrate.

"There really isn't that much that we are taking out of graduation," said senior Jillian Gleason.

She said the choir should still sing, the band still play pomp and circumstance, and students should still be recognized.

"I've been going to Northland Pines since I was in kindergarten and Northland Pines has been supportive for all of those years," said Gleason. "That hasn't changed with any of this."