State agencies set up elder abuse hotline, website

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state government has set up a new elder abuse hotline to help those concerned about the treatment of older adults.

The hotline number is: (833) 586-0107

Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources announced the launch in a press release sent Monday.

"This new hotline comes at a critical time, when many Wisconsinites are staying safe at home and it’s particularly important to be wary of possible scams," said Kaul. "This partnership with the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources will help bring awareness to this important issue and provide an easy-to-access tool for reporting."

A $440,000 federal grant enabled the state Department of Justice to establish the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline Program.

DOJ established the number, (833) 586-0107, as toll free. Those needing assistance getting resources to help abused seniors or contacting local authorities can call the number.

The program also established a website capable of accepting online reports: www.reportelderabusewi.org.

The Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources will handle managing the program.

"We know from studies on the prevalence of elder abuse that for every case that is reported there are 23 that are not reported," said Robert Kellerman, Executive Director of the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources. "This hotline is a much needed resource for our state and we are pleased to partner with Attorney General Kaul in the fight against elder abuse."