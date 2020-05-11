Staff and residents test positive for COVID-19 at Forest Co. nursing home

Forest Co. (WAOW) -- Staff and residents at a nursing home in Forest Co. have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.

Health officials say the positive cases are at The Bay at Nu-Roc in Laona.

“The Forest County Health Department is working closely with The Bay at Nu-Roc leadership and staff to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Jacee Shepard, Health Officer/Director of the Forest County Health Department. “We want to assure the residents of The Bay at Nu-Roc, their family members, and facility staff that extra steps are being taken to protect residents because they live in a setting that puts them in close proximity with a larger number of people and they rely on staff and volunteers for care.”

Health officials did not say how many people tested positive, however there have been four confirmed cases in Forest Co.