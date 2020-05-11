SeniorSendoff: Kailee Davis, Edgar

Congratulations to Kailee Davis of Edgar.

Kailee was busy during her time as a Wildcat, playing volleyball, basketball and softball.

On the hardwood, Kailee was part of this year's Wildcat team that won a regional championship, beating Wild Rose, before falling to eventual state qualifier Newman Catholic in the sectional semifinals.

On the diamond, Kailee took home honorable mention all-conference honors.

She'll stay close to home this upcoming year, heading to UW-Stevens Point, where she plans to study elementary education.

Congratulations on a great high school career, and good luck next year!