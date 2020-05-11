SeniorSendoff: Gabe Kohnert, Mosinee and Chris Andersen, Amherst

Congratulations to both Gabe Kohnert of Mosinee and Chris Andersen of Amherst.

Gabe is a two sports athlete, playing both basketball and baseball at Mosinee.

He's headed to Harper College in Illinois next year to continue his baseball career.

Chris was a captain of the football team for the Falcons.

He was also a star student and a boy scout, too.

Now he'll be headed off to serve his country, joining the U.S. Army in July.

Congratulations to both of you and best of luck next year!