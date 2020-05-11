 Skip to Content

#SeniorSendoff: Gabe Kohnert, Mosinee and Chris Andersen, Amherst

Congratulations to both Gabe Kohnert of Mosinee and Chris Andersen of Amherst.

Gabe is a two sports athlete, playing both basketball and baseball at Mosinee.

He's headed to Harper College in Illinois next year to continue his baseball career.

Chris was a captain of the football team for the Falcons.

He was also a star student and a boy scout, too.

Now he'll be headed off to serve his country, joining the U.S. Army in July.

Congratulations to both of you and best of luck next year!

Brad Hanson

