SeniorSendoff: Gabe Kohnert, Mosinee and Chris Andersen, Amherst

#SeniorSendoff: Gabe Kohnert, Mosinee and Chris Andersen, AmherstNew
Congratulations to both Gabe Kohnert of Mosinee and Chris Andersen of Amherst.
Gabe is a two sports athlete, playing both basketball and baseball at Mosinee.
He's headed to Harper College in Illinois next year to continue his baseball career.
Chris was a captain of the football team for the Falcons.
He was also a star student and a boy scout, too.
Now he'll be headed off to serve his country, joining the U.S. Army in July.
Congratulations to both of you and best of luck next year!