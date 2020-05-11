Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union donates $20,000 to area nonprofits

Marshfield (WAOW)- Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union (MMCCU) will be donating $5,000 to each Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation through a partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago's Relief Program.

These foundations include the Ronald McDonald House, Rotary Winter Wonderland, and the Hannah Center.

MMCCU applied for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago's COVID-19 Relief Program, which consists of zero-rate advances and grants to support all of its member institutions and the communities they serve as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are always committed to supporting our customers and our communities, and now this is more important than ever," said President Carol Adler. "When we learned about the Relief Program, we immediately applied and are thrilled to be able to use these funds to help our community."