Marshfield Clinic Health System resumes non-urgent services at two locations

Marshfield, Wis (WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System has begun performing non-urgent surgeries at its hospitals in Marshfield and Eau Claire. They anticipate to increase procedures at other hospitals and outpatient surgery centers in the coming weeks.

“Six weeks ago, the Health System made the thoughtful decision to protect our patients, providers and staff to address the COVID-19 crisis by pausing non-urgent procedures that would not cause harm to our patients, and shift our care delivery focus from face-to-face patent contact to telehealth,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Now, and in carefully following CDC, CMS and state of Wisconsin guidelines and a review of local COVID-19 cases, we are executing a phased approach to perform additional procedures while concurrently continuing to plan for COVID-19.”

The Health System has carefully considered how to increase services while assuring patient safety, maintaining a safe work environment, and preserving resources in the case of a COVID-19 surge. This first phase of services are those that have relatively minimal impact of the System's supply of PPE and testing. Some of these procedures are for cataracts, pain, GI, joints and others not requiring general anesthesia. They are working on subsequent phases for the near future.



“Currently in our service area there is not a high prevalence of COVID-19, and we are well positioned to provide safe care to our patients whose needs were deferred. Our plan is to continue expanding services so patients can get the care they deserve, while maintaining the ability to dial back services efficiently and effectively if we experience an increase in COVID-19 patients,” added Turney.

Safeguards are in place to protect staff and patients who enter Health System facilities, including:

Registration and check-in by phone

Patient and employee screening at all designated entrances.

Masking requirements for employees, patients and visitors, even for employees when not in patient-seeing areas of the facility.

Social distancing measures in waiting rooms.

Upon checking in, rooming patients in exam rooms as quickly as feasible.

Testing patients coming in for certain procedures.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is contacting patients who had procedures postponed to reschedule them.