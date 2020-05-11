Marathon County Public Library donates books to schools, United Way

Schools and libraries are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean reading has to stop. Some Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) staff members have been getting books to area students during the closure.

Normally, books removed from the library's collection are donated to the Friends of Marathon County Public Library, then sold at a book sale. Instead, library assistant Stephanie Martell has been arranging for children's books to be donated to local school districts and the United Way of Marathon County.

“After getting approval from managers, I started calling school districts in Marathon County and was soon boxing up items for districts to pick up,” Martell said.

The idea came from Tara Hornbeak, MCPL's Youth Collection Development Specialist, who was inspired from other libraries conducting similar efforts. As Hornbeak removed older materials from MCPL's nine locations, Martell arranged for the books distribution. The books are being distributed throughout the Athens, Edgar, Marathon City, Mosinee, DC Everest, Spencer and Stratford school districts.

So far, more than 3,500 books have been donated to local schools, who then distribute the books to students. Another 250 books were donated to the United Way, who also will distribute the books.

“This has been a great way for us to clean out some of our used materials, keep the load lighter for the Friends of the Library and get books into the hands of children,” Martell said.

For more information visit www.mcpl.us.