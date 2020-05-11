Getting Answers: Where is my unemployment check?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- There have been more than 500,000 unemployment applications in Wisconsin in less than two months and still residents waiting, hoping their money comes soon.

Jedidiah Simons applied for unemployment for the first time. His hours at work got cut because of the pandemic. So, he applied to make up that difference, getting denied, ultimately missing payments for weeks.

"When I originally applied for it it did not accept it for whatever reason so I missed two weeks there trying to get it accepted," said Simons.

Raising concerns on how he will make ends meet, a question he never thought he would ask himself.

"I live by myself and I own my own house so my biggest concern was you know am I going to be able to make my mortgage payment," said Simons.

Since then he says he's contacted Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development (DWD) multiple times, trying to track his application progress. But when he did that, he was put on hold for over an hour just for the call to drop.

DWD is experiencing an overload of applications during this time. Emily Savard, Program and Policy Analyst for DWD said, "we are administering regular unemployment benefits as well as the several different programs that the federal government had put into the CARES act."

While they say they're trying to get money out as soon as they can there are some things people tend to forget.

"Something I still have to remind some people is this is still a federal-state program and there are laws and rules and guidelines that we need to make sure that benefits are paid when due," said Savard.

Once you're approved she says, "you need to make sure to file weekly claims to let the department know, hey this is the week the one that just ended that I'm interested in receiving benefits for."

To speed up the process, they're adding more staff. 100 additional employees to work on paperwork, hundreds of employees to take claims and adjudications, and 500 additional employees to their call center to decrease wait time.

But even so there are still people waiting for relief.

The Department of Workforce Development says they will back pay for those who have yet to receive a check.