Funeral homes adapt to help grieving families

Merrill, Wis (WAOW) - The pandemic is changing how we live, die and grieve.

Social distancing rules now limit how many people can attend funeral services. As a result Waid Funeral Home in Merrill and others are turning to technology.

"We have our livestreaming and web casting visitation services and burials. And we have started drive-thru visitations," Waid Funeral Home Director Anna Winningham says.

She adds that while some families embrace the technology, others choose to postpone services until a later date.

"We are doing whatever we can for families —under the regulations— to meet their needs," Winningham says.

She predicts the virtual technology will remain with the funeral industry long after the pandemic.

"If you can't be there physically at a memorial you can still pay your respects," Winningham says.