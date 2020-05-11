Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to

around 30 degrees.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Freezing conditions will kill unprotected sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&