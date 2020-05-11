Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to
around 30 degrees.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Freezing conditions will kill unprotected sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&