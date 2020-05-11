Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Below freezing temperatures are expected. Low

temperatures at most locations will range from the middle 20s to

the lower 30s.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill or damage crops

and other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&