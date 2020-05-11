 Skip to Content

Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

2:52 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Shawano

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Below freezing temperatures are expected. Low
temperatures at most locations will range from the middle 20s to
the lower 30s.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill or damage crops
and other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

