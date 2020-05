PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Free COVID-19 testing starts Monday in Portage County.

Drive-up testing will be available at Portage County Health and Human Services, in the back parking lot, at 817 Whiting Avenue in Stevens Point.

Testing is Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

