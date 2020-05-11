Crash closes all lanes of US 10 near Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) -- A crash on US Highway 10 near Marshfield has closed down all four lanes of the highway.

An initial incident report from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicates both east and westbound lanes have been blocked off near County Road BB.

There's no indication of how many vehicles or what types were involved in the incident. The report indicates that it could take more than two hours to clear the road.

The crash was first reported at 10:40 AM. More details will be passed along as they become available.