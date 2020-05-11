Area woman celebrates 95th birthday on Mother’s Day

Stevens Point (WAOW) - This year's Mother's Day was extra special for one Stevens Point woman.

Dolores Czaikowski celebrated her 95th birthday on Sunday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dolores wasn't able to gather with friends and family, so they brought the fun to her.

Loved ones held a drive-by parade for Dolores, who lives at the Assisted Living Facility in Stevens Point. Cars were decked out in posters and birthday decorations.

Happy birthday Dolores! You look great.