Today: Becoming mostly sunny, remaining cool.

High: 50 Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Clear with record cold possible.

Low: 27 Wind: Light NW

Tuesday: Sunny and cool.

High: 54 Wind: NW 5-10

We will experience a gradual warm-up this week. By Friday, temperatures could be back up to normal. Along with the warm-up, there could be some wet weather around mid-week.

Today will be quite cool, but there will be a lot more sunshine, which will make it seem a lot better. High temps will reach the upper 40s to around 50 and winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Clear skies will continue overnight and this will lead to record cold temperatures in some spots. The record low temperature in Wausau is 28 degrees. Most areas will have lows in the 20s and there might be a few spots in the north with lows in the teens. Sunny skies will stick around for Tuesday and high temps will be just a tad warmer, reaching the low to mid 50s.

A weak low pressure system moving in from the west on Wednesday will produce increasing clouds and a 60% chance of rain toward evening. The weather will also turn a bit breezy with high temps reaching the upper 50s. The storm system will keep some clouds around on Thursday along with a 50% chance of showers. Even though there will be some clouds linger, the weather will be a little warmer. Highs on Thursday should rise into the lower and middle 60s.

The nicest day of the week could be Friday. Right now it looks like there will be partly or mostly sunny skies and high temps in the mid to upper 60s, which is close to normal for this time of year. The weekend will also be seasonal with high in the mid to upper 60s. In addition to the seasonal temps there will be a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday and Sunday with a small chance of showers or a thunderstorm later Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 11-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1970 - A very powerful tornado struck the city of Lubbock, TX, killing 26 persons, injuring more than 500 others, and causing 135 million dollars damage. It was the most destructive tornado of record up until that time, and came on the 17th anniversary of the twister which struck Waco TX killing 114 persons. A second tornado killed two others persons in Lubbock, and the two tornadoes damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of the city. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)