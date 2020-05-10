Wisconsin American Legion Baseball cancels season

The American Legion’s Department of Wisconsin has cancelled its programming of American Legion Baseball within the state for the 2020 season.

It marks the first time since 1927 the Department of Wisconsin will not crown an American Legion Baseball champion.

A total of 24 other states have cancelled its American Legion Baseball program for 2020 as of May 6.

A total of 217 teams participated in Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball program in 2019, making it the fourth-largest program in the country. Wisconsin trailed only Minnesota (366 teams), Nebraska (271 teams) and Pennsylvania (253 teams) in the amount of registered teams last year.

The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Game scheduled for August 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee has also been cancelled.