Super nurse and mom all in one

(WKOW) -- Windy Smith has worked at American Family Children's Hospital for 12 years. This past year presented the biggest challenge as her daughter Ellie became a regular patient.

"We discovered kind of end of July she had Langerhans Cell histiocytosis (a rare cancer that causes tissue lesions)," Smith said.

"The course of treatment is about a year, and so she is getting close to the end which is super exciting."

When Ellie comes in for chemotherapy, she requests her mom.

"She has to get labs before her chemotherapy and she has wanted me," Smith said. "She has a port in her chest, and so she has wanted me to access her port."

"Just cause I sort of trust you more," Windy's Daughter Ellie Smith said.

"It's like a heart-breaking privilege I have," Smith said.

Trust is at the center of this mother-daughter bond.

"We have a really strong relationship," Ellie said.

It's allowed them to open up to each other through difficult times.

"I know May is actually mental-health awareness month, and so we have had some challenges with some depression and anxiety," Smith said. "It took us a while to actually start talking about it, start talking about feeling sad and feeling kind of angry about some of these things, but it's really normal, so I'm glad she felt comfortable to open up and talk to us about it."

Now Ellie is nearing the finish line, with a few more treatments to go, and an exciting trip waiting for her.

"I get to go on my Make-A-Wish trip which I'm going to Disneyland and Universal," Ellie said.

On this Mother's Day Ellie and Windy are thankful to be hand-in-hand.

"I'm just so proud of her," Smith said.