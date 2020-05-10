SeniorSendoff: Derek Krause – Stratford

Today we're showing Stratford senior Derek Kraus some love.

Derek is an athlete, but is unlike any we've featured before, that's because Krause is a professional stock car driver in the NASCAR series.

Even more crazy, he's been doing it since before he even had his drivers license. However as cool as that is, the pandemic is doubly as harsh for Derek as COVID-19 has robbed him of his graduation and the ability to make a living.

Which is why, Derek, we are wishing you nothing but the best and hope that you can get back on the track ASAP, because we love seeing you race.