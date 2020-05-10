SeniorSendoff: Connor Kurki – Iola-Scandinavia

For this sendoff, we'd like to honor Connor Kurki of Iola-Scandinavia.

Connor was a three sport athlete for the Thunderbirds, playing football, basketball and baseball.

In football he was a four year varsity starter, that helped lead the birds to their first ever state title in 2018.

Connor was also a four year starter in basketball, where he surpassed 1000 points and was one game away from making state this year. However before he and his team could play in the qualifying game, the season was canecled due to COVID-19.

However baseball is where connors passion truly lies.

He's played on the diamond ever since he was little and has signed his letter of intent to play with Coastal Carolina next year.

So Connor, we're sorry you didn't get to play ball one last time your senior year, but we wish you nothing but continued success as you take your career to the next level.