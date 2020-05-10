SeniorSendoff: Assumption Royals Track Team Seniors

As for today's sendoff we are putting the seniors on the Assumption Royals track team in the spotlight.

They had three athletes graduating this year, Calli Statz, Daniel Bledsoe and Natalie Weisenbeck.

Both Daniel and Natalie are headed to UW-Stevens point in the fall, while Calli is off to the Francisan University of Stubenville.

We want to wish all three of you the best of luck as you move forward and hope that you find success in all your future endeavors.