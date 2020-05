BAYFIELD, WI (KBJR) -- One person was fatally shot in Bayfield County late Friday night.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of a person being shot in the Township of Bayfield.

Deputies responded to the scene and determined a 64-year-old male was deceased.

A 62-year-old male was taken into custody. Both subjects are from the Bayfield area.

This investigation is ongoing, check back for more details.