Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa, and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures will kill unprotected sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&