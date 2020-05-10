Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Another night with temperatures at or below freezing is
expected. Most locations will see temperatures fall into the
upper 20s to lower 30s by late tonight.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Temperatures near or below freezing will kill or
damage crops and other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps to protect tender plants from the expected cold
tonight.
&&