Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

2:50 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Waupaca

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Another night with temperatures at or below freezing is
expected. Most locations will see temperatures fall into the
upper 20s to lower 30s by late tonight.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Temperatures near or below freezing will kill or
damage crops and other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps to protect tender plants from the expected cold
tonight.

