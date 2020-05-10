Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Another night with temperatures at or below freezing is

expected. Most locations will see temperatures fall into the

upper 20s to lower 30s by late tonight.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Temperatures near or below freezing will kill or

damage crops and other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps to protect tender plants from the expected cold

tonight.

&&