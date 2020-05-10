Chilly a few more days, then spring returns

Evening: Mostly cloudy, with diminishing winds. Chilly

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold.

Low: 29 Wind: NW ~5

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Breezy at times.

High: 50 Wind: NW 10-16

It certainly has been a dreary Mother's Day. The morning light rain and snow was followed by a few snow and rain showers during the afternoon. Highs ranged from the mid 30s to low 40s, with the breezy north to northwest winds adding more of a chill.

The chilly pattern will continue through Tuesday, then moderate back to a more seasonal situation.

Cloud cover will linger this evening, then break some overnight. Light wind during the night, along with lower humidity levels will lead to lows below freezing throughout the area. A Freeze Warning has been issued for central, western, and southwestern Wisconsin, including Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Shawano, Menominee, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. No warning will be issued for northern and northwestern Wisconsin as the growing season is not as advanced in those areas.

Sunshine is expected Monday and Tuesday. Another freeze is forecast Monday night, with a good chance of frost Tuesday night.

Showers are likely to develop Wednesday continuing into Thursday. Scattered showers will be possible Saturday into Sunday morning, with a chance of thunderstorms.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. May 10, 2020

