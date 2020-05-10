Bridge Street Mission set to expand its program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Bridge Street Mission in Wausau is expanding their program to help more people in the community.

The faith-based organization has been part of the Wausau community for three years, helping those struggling with addiction and facing financial hardships get back on their feet.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, donations have grown and officials are looking for more ways to give back and expand.

"This truck behind me I filled it three times this week in the last few days with different things going on at the mission and donations and stuff that is coming in and it's not an easy job when we don't have a lot of people to help," said Ben Paris, Chaplain for Bridge Street Mission.

If you would like to get involved you can call Bridge Street Mission at 715-409-3506 or visit their website by clicking here.