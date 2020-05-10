Beaver Dam restaurant opens early in protest of safer at home

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A Beaver Dam restaurant opened Saturday before the end of the safer at home restriction.

Dozens gathered at the restaurant to join the owner in a protest ride to the state Capitol.

"We're taking our constitutional rights back," Joel Posthuma, owner of 6th Gear, said.

He has owned the restaurant since January, but he's been closed the past eight weeks, doing take out orders once a week.

"You can't pay bills off of that," Posthuma said.

He worries about keeping his business and his employees who he says haven't been able to get unemployment checks.

So he decided enough is enough and reopened the restaurant.

"There's no option left, they aren't giving us an option, you know, I waited for eight weeks and I was chasing a dollar that doesn't exist," he said.

Posthuma says the business is going to be open until somebody forces them to shut down.

As long as they stay open, he says they're going to be doing so with very strict safety precautions.

"We put plans in place, all tables are six feet apart, bar stools are six feet apart, we have hand sanitizing stations everywhere," he says.

While Posthuma says the inside will be kept socially distant, the protest he organized was not so distant.

He brought dozens of bikers together for a freedom ride that took them to the steps of the Capitol to air their grievances.

While he believes the virus is real, he's not too concerned about their close proximity.

"Are you concerned at all that maybe somebody would get sick because of their gathering here?" 27 News asked.

My theory is, 'Is anybody concerned about the three thousand that walk in to a big box store today'," Posthuma said. "There's way less here than what's in a big box store on a daily basis."

While the opening of the restaurant is clearly against the safer at home order, while 27 News was there, there was no attempt to shut the business down.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said on the phone he knew the business would be open but made no comment as to what he'd do about it.

Posthuma would not say if any member of law enforcement showed up throughout the evening.

Sheriff Schmidt has ordered his deputies to report to him first before enforcing any stay at home order violations.

In his April monthly Sheriff's column, he stated he wants to judge each situation to make sure constitutional rights wouldn't be stepped on by enforcing the order.

27 News reached out to Governor Evers' office for comment but didn't hear back.

When asked about sheriffs not enforcing his orders around a month ago, Evers did not directly respond, only saying they are "working well with sheriffs across the state."